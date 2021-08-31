Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $24,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.