Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Grupo Lala from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of GRPBF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Grupo Lala has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

