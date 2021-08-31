GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

