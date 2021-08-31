GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 202.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

