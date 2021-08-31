GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $771,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

