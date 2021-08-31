GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $840,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

