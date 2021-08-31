GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.