Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 2,040,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days.

OTCMKTS GNZUF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

