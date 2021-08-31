Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $23.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 147,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

