Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.43 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,256 shares of company stock worth $13,683,066. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.61, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

