Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,900 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $124.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.