Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCC opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.