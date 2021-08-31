Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $395,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Black Knight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Black Knight by 56.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 12.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 586,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after buying an additional 65,950 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.