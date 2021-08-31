Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 200 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Penumbra by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

