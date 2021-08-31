Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 58,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aramark by 13.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 257.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

