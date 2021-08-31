Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 2,084 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.