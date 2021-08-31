Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $155.72 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Hathor has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $155.72 million and $5.99 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00162337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.46 or 0.07300021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.58 or 1.00053781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00830204 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

