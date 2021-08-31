Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 206,454 shares.The stock last traded at $35.78 and had previously closed at $35.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

