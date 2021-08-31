Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 292,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

