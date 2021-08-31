Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 29th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 1,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

