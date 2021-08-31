HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,647. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $322.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $5,670,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $11,113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

