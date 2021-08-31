HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. Analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

