HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.43

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $257.43 and last traded at $255.40, with a volume of 8407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.