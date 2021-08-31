Head-To-Head Analysis: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and WisdomTree Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 38.93 $7.45 million N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.70 -$35.65 million $0.25 25.08

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 WisdomTree Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats WisdomTree Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

