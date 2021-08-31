Head-To-Head Review: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) versus First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First American Financial and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $7.09 billion 1.11 $696.43 million $5.45 13.08 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares First American Financial and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 11.95% 16.19% 5.83% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First American Financial and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

First American Financial currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Doma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.17%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than First American Financial.

Summary

First American Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also maintains, manages and provides access to title plant records and images and provides banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Specialty Insurance segment issues property & casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. It also provides title plant management services, which include title and other real property records and images, valuation products and services, home warranty products, property and casualty insurance and banking, trust and investment advisory services. First American Financial was founded in January, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

