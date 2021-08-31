Head-To-Head Survey: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ambarella and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 United Microelectronics 1 0 6 1 2.88

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $117.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 35.68%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 17.16 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -62.42 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.53 $814.13 million $0.42 27.02

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ambarella on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

