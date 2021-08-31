Head to Head Survey: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) vs. Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Gores Metropoulos II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 4.18 -$201.00 million $0.53 82.25 Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations and Gores Metropoulos II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Gores Metropoulos II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations -16.08% 14.76% 1.71% Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Gores Metropoulos II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases. The company also manages and operates the points-based Hilton Grand Vacations Club and Hilton Club exchange programs, which provide exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services to approximately 328,000 members, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs. As of December 31, 2020, it had 62 properties comprising 498,524 VOIs primarily located in the Orlando, Las Vegas, the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Washington D.C., South Carolina, Barbados, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Gores Metropoulos II

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

