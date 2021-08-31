Head to Head Survey: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AMB Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMB Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 47.35%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 2.89 $15.68 million $2.06 13.37

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 9.89% 7.77% 0.86%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.