Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.92

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.92 and last traded at C$18.87, with a volume of 7252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$684.45 million and a PE ratio of 23.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.97.

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

