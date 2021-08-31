Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of HIBB opened at $92.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

