High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

ATO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.