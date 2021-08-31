High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for about 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

