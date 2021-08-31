High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $655,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 911,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

