High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.