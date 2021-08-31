High Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

