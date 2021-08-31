Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 328,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,591. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

