Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.