Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.6 days.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

