HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

