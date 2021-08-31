HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.11

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.11 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 9206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

