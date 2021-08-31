HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.11

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.11 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 9206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.34.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.38.
About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.