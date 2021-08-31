H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 20,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $14,408.80.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,634. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after acquiring an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

