HUNT Trading Up 9.2% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

