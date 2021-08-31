Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $71.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:H traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,028,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

