Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hyzon Motors traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 9,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 942,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.