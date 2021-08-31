IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.85 million and a P/E ratio of -47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

