ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

