Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 116.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 40,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,326,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3,314.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

