IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IGMS stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,734 shares of company stock worth $364,633. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $121,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

