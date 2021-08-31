Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $240,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.84. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

