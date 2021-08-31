Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,193.59

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,193.59 ($15.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,172 ($15.31). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 182,159 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,193.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,010.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

